Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $85.99 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,994,000. Workday accounts for about 1.8% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.12. 3,572,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,445. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.