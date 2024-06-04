Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,739,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,069,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 11,782,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,732 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

