Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,949,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,869,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 2.21% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 898.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 352,044 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 888,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,393. The company has a market capitalization of $759.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

