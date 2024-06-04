Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,908 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 281,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,678. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

