Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 561,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

