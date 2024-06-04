Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.