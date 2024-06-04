Legacy Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,120,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.71. 2,889,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

