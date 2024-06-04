Legacy Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. 18,720,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,393,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $444.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

