Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and approximately $312.86 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.89 or 0.00117606 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,605,887 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

