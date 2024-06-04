LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

