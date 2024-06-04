Loop Capital Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

ZS stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

