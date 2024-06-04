Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.49

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 9305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 33.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of C$286.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren Philip Gilman purchased 4,700 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. Corporate insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

