Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Up 0.4%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.66. Approximately 501,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,458,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average is $226.00. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $404,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 67,193 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.