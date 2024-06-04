LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 215.05 and a beta of 0.85.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

