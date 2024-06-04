Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,198 shares of company stock worth $11,224,182 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $56,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

