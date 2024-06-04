Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.
CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $56,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CART opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
