Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $19.98. 19,401,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 66,022,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

