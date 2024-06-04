MARBLEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $112.63 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $112.63 million and $2.04 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,511,102 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 125,511,102.36243224 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.90929383 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,363,105.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

