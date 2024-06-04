Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Up 2.7%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Dividend Announcement

About Marketing Alliance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 153.86%.

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.