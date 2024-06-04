MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 7,110.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 354,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.