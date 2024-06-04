Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Matthew Zinn Sells 49,255 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 49,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $217,214.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,708.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 3,028,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Matterport by 21.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Matterport by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

