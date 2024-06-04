Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong Sell

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 96.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

