McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 52.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 34.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

MCK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.73. 486,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,202. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $574.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

