McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $569.27 and last traded at $569.70. Approximately 89,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 717,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $573.16.

Specifically, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 343.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

