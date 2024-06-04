Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $393.68. The stock had a trading volume of 138,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.47 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,476,175. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

