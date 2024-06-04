Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $92.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 132.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $24,446,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.