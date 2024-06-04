Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $122,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $125.92. 5,063,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,176,400. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.