MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,659.49 and last traded at $1,631.86. Approximately 402,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,942,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,627.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,793.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $996.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

