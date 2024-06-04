Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 2.8%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.14. Approximately 137,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.