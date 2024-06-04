Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 2.8%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.14. Approximately 137,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$604.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.82.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

