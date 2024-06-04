MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora Sells 275 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00.

MKSI stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 682,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,522. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

