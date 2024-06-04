Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.11 and last traded at $92.45. Approximately 126,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 956,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after acquiring an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,414,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after buying an additional 411,946 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.