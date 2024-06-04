MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $475.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.62. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

