MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

MDB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.