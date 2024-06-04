Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Up 5%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 51,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 83,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

