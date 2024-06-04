Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $216.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

AAPL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,587,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,151,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,911,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,706,875,000 after buying an additional 641,401 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

