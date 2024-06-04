Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.22. 701,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,886. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $372.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.86 and a 200 day moving average of $334.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

