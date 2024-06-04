National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$78.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

TSE CM opened at C$68.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$69.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.