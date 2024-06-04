Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,314.87

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $34,314.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012087 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.