NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 733,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

