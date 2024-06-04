NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 54.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,610,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $14.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.47. 187,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,097. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $763.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.78.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.