NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $186.97. 4,313,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,753. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

