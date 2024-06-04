NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 3,457 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 694,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,291,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 1,510,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

