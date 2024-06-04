NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $443.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,730. The stock has a market cap of $412.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,908 shares of company stock valued at $945,310,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

