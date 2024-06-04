NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 518 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.44. 264,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

