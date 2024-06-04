NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

INTU stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.44. 698,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,296. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

