NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.15. 759,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,930. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.66. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.