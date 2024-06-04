NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.25. The company had a trading volume of 717,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.