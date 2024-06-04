NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. 7,127,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.