NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 778,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,271. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

