NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

