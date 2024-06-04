NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.30. 30,196,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,357,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

